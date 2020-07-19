Sharon Elaine (Campbell) Woodall went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2020 after a 2-year battle with cancer. She was born February 24, 1935 in Salem, Oregon. She was the oldest daughter of Charles and Elaine (Cameron) Campbell. She graduated from Salem High School in June of 1953. On July 12, 1953 she married Bill Woodall in Silverton, Oregon. After their marriage they lived in California, Washington and Munich, Germany while Bill served in the U.S. Army.

After the Army they settled in Salem and Sharon was employed at Willamette University as the secretary to the Director of Admissions. In 1957 Bill was transferred to Corvallis and she was then employed at the Oregon Forest Products Research Center until the birth of their oldest daughter Christa in 1958. Another daughter, Lori, was born in 1959 and after that she enjoyed several years of being a stay-at-home mom. In 1961 she returned to work as a secretary at the USDA Soil Conservation Service until 1963. From 1964 until 1980 she worked in Orthopedics as a part-time secretary and then in 1987, she worked part-time for her husband at Allstate Insurance until their retirement in 1992.