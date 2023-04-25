February 13, 1949 - April 18, 2023

Sharon Ann (Haner) Estep was born on February 13, 1949 to Floyd and Maxine (Wenstrom) Haner. Sharon was raised in northern Michigan, until settling in Grand Rapids MI with her husband William Estep and their 5 children, where she remained until she moved to Albany, Oregon in October, 2022 to retire, relax and enjoy life.

Sharon leaves behind her Children: Christina (Gary) Fuller of Norton Shores, MI; Eric Estep of Grand Rapids, MI; Steven Estep of Albany, OR; Shellie and Kellie Estep of Twin Falls, ID; Her Brothers: Micheal (Sharon) Haner of Coopersville, MI; Clinton Haner of Springlake, MI; Many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her Parents; Floyd and Maxine (Wenstrom) Haner; Her Husband Willam Estep; Her Sisters: Connie Sparks, Janice Vessel and Mary Singleton.

Sharon will be truly missed by her family. She was a wonderful person, full of love to give. She enjoyed spending precious time with her grandchildren, knitting and crocheting.