September 19, 1956 - July 18, 2023

Sharlene Joy Lee, age 66, of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away on July 18, 2023. She was born September 19, 1956. Sharlene will be remembered as a voice of reason, a storyteller, and an advice giver.

Sharlene is survived by her mother Lois Christopher; her daughters, Michelle Rice and Callie Lucas; her sisters, Lynn Potts and Debbie Allison ; as well as many grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren. Sharlene was preceded in death by her father, Cleon Christopher.

Sharlene attended Albany High School. She went on to have a successful career as an Insurance Claims Adjuster working for All-State and Saif.

In her free time, Sharlene enjoyed traveling to the ocean beaches, searching for the epic butterfly, and spending quality time with her mother.

A celebration of life Service for Sharlene will be held at Avery Park at the Townsend Shelter in Corvallis on August 20, 2023. The service will begin at 2:30pm followed by a potluck BBQ. Sharlene Joy Lee was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed.