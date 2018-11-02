March 11, 1949 — October 27, 2018
Sharlan Theresa Colson, 69, of Lebanon, died Saturday in Springfield.
Sharlan was born March 11, 1949 in Medford, Oregon, the daughter of John and Evalyn (Walker) Hanlon. She moved to Tustin, California as a child where she was raised and graduated from Tustin High School.
She went on to attend Oregon State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Sharlan then moved to Lebanon where she owned her own accounting business, TaxWise.
Sharlan enjoyed swimming, jazzercise, playing the piano, golfing and had been active in the Oregon Women’s Golf Association. She was a beloved mother and grandmother.
Sharlan was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Colson.
She is survived by her sons, Evan Moye, Kyle Moye and Scott Colson; brother, Bill Hanlon, sister, Marie Landers; and two granddaughters.
Plans for a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.