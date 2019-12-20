Shari G. Maksud

January 12, 1945 — December 15, 2019

Shari graduated from Toledo high school, and then received her bachelors and masters degrees from Linfield College in 1967. After graduation she took a teaching position in Sacramento, California, later moving back to Corvallis and teaching at Cheldelin Middle School. Shari married Michael J. O’Brien in 1968 in Toledo, and had two children, Deon and Thad. They later divorced. Shari and Michael Maksud were married 28 August 1982 at the Corvallis Arts Center in Corvallis. Shari went back to teaching in 1991 at Turner Middle school, later returning to the Corvallis School District in 1999. She taught at Western View, Westland, Linus Pauling and CHS. She loved to teach. She is remembered by many of her students as an inspiration. Shari had a heart for service and a love of students. She advocated for a strong service learning component in the schools. In 2004, she received the Stellar Service Award from the school district. Shari was also a long time member of PEO, spearheading the Mo's Chowder Feed for many years.