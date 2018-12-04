March 8, 1963 — November 29, 2018
Shanna Christine Brokken, age 55, of Pullman, Washington died of cancer in Spokane on November 29, 2018.
She was born in Ames, Iowa on March 8, 1963 to Ray and Joan Jordan Brokken. The family moved to Corvallis in 1965.
Shanna graduated from Corvallis High School in 1981 where she was Presidential scholar finalist for Oregon and played the string bass in the CHS orchestra. She also played in the Oregon State University symphony. She sang in the choir and the folk choir of the First Congregational Church.
She graduated from Stanford University in 1985, majoring in geology. She worked briefly for the Stanford Geology Department Library. She then moved to Alaska and worked on the Exxon-Valdez oil spill clean-up as the payroll officer. She later worked for the City of Anchorage.
While living in Alaska she had two sons. When the boys were starting middle school, she moved to Pullman.
She is survived by her son, Iliff Brokken and his girlfriend, Alyx Johnson of Colfax, Washington and son, Robert Brokken of Spokane, Washington; her father, Ray F. Brokken and stepmother, Donna Brokken of Corvallis; brother, David E. Brokken and his wife, Kirsten and their sons, Jordan and Andrew of Houston, Texas; sister, Karen E. Brokken of Tigard; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother, Joan J. Brokken
There will be no memorial service in Corvallis. Inurnment will be in Ottumwa, Iowa.