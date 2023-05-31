Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

March 1, 1973 - April 30, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Frederick Stanton Duncan, who dedicated his life to serving others. He passed away on April 30, 2023, at the age of 50, after a life filled with adventure, love, and service to others. In Thailand, where he was living after retiring from his 20-year career in the military as a medic.

After the service Fred embarked on a journey of discovery, traveling to remote parts of the world to build churches, and spread the message of Christianity. He worked tirelessly to help those in need, often risking his own safety to bring comfort and aid to the most vulnerable.

Freddie was born on 1 March 1978, and from a young age, he had a passion for helping people. He joined the military right after finishing high school, and it was there that he found his true calling as a medic. Over the years, he served in various parts of the world, including Germany, Iraq, and Afghanistan, providing medical assistance to those in need, often risking his own life to save others.

Freddie was a selfless and compassionate individual who always put the needs of others before his own. He was known for going above and beyond the call of duty, working tirelessly to ensure that his patients received the best possible care. He was a natural leader who inspired others with his kindness, generosity, and dedication.

Freddie continued to serve others, working as a volunteer with various organizations around the world. He was passionate about helping those who were less fortunate and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Our son's untimely passing has left a void in our hearts and in the lives of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the churches he built.

We take comfort in knowing that our son is now at peace, reunited with his heavenly Father, and surrounded by the love of those who have gone before him. Rest in peace, our dear son. Your spirit of adventure, love, and service will live on forever in our hearts.

The Duncan family invites you to join them celebrating Fred's life at a memorial service on Thursday, 8 Jun 2023 at 11:00 am located at: Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens 34275 Riverside Dr. Albany, OR 97321.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in lieu of flowers to Lighthouse Church in Thailand where Fred was helping it grow. Donations can be made through Pastor Hurley's paypal account. https://www.paypal.me/michaelhurley1