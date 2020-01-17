Seth Andrew Raleigh

As outgoing as Seth appeared, he considered himself more of an introvert, and worked hard to be open, to share his journey with cancer over the last few years, and to embrace the hand he was dealt. He reminded all to reach out and hug people. He was known for goofy jokes, infectious positivity, his contagious smile, and hugs.

Seth is survived by his wife, Stephanie (Kirkeby) Raleigh, sons Sawyer and Finn, parents David and Claudia (Crim) Raleigh, brothers Bobby Raleigh and Nathan (and Claire) Raleigh, and many relatives in the Crim, Raleigh, and Kirkeby families.

Heartfelt thanks and gratitude are given for the many kindnesses and help provided by so many to Seth and his family through the past few years. His life touched many, and he was surrounded by caring friends from all parts of his life. Seth and his family drew strength from the love, and support of the wonderful community that helped with Rally for Raleigh, fundraisers, lunch buddies who took Seth out, friends who spent time driving him around, meals, work parties on the house and yard, friendship and myriad other gifts of time and support. Seth, you are forever in our hearts.