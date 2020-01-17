Seth Andrew Raleigh, 36, completed his journey peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 2, 2020. Seth was born in Seaside, Oregon on January 17, 1983. In 1989 he moved with his family to Corvallis. He attended Corvallis High School, and graduated from Oregon State University in 2006.
In 2005 Seth found his soulmate, Stephanie Kirkeby and they were married in Corvallis in 2008. Seth worked at Block 15 for four years, and was a Commercial Lender at Umpqua Bank since 2011.
His life was enriched with travel to New Zealand to visit a high school friend, backpacking trips with Stephanie and friends, camping at Waldo Lake, golfing outings, and time in Maui with Project KORU. Music was always important to Seth and his eclectic tastes covered all options. He and Stephanie attended special musical events for their shared birthdays. He was a voracious reader. Seth enjoyed a variety of sports: soccer, golf, basketball and sand volleyball. He helped manage the Seaside Sand Volleyball Tournament for many years. He enjoyed participating in Leadership Corvallis.
Friends were an indispensable part of Seth: he collected them throughout his life. Once you were a friend, you were a friend for life. In the weeks preceding his death, when words were hard, he would reach out and touch the visitor’s face, re-establishing the connections that he treasured with each.
As outgoing as Seth appeared, he considered himself more of an introvert, and worked hard to be open, to share his journey with cancer over the last few years, and to embrace the hand he was dealt. He reminded all to reach out and hug people. He was known for goofy jokes, infectious positivity, his contagious smile, and hugs.
You have free articles remaining.
Seth is survived by his wife, Stephanie (Kirkeby) Raleigh, sons Sawyer and Finn, parents David and Claudia (Crim) Raleigh, brothers Bobby Raleigh and Nathan (and Claire) Raleigh, and many relatives in the Crim, Raleigh, and Kirkeby families.
Heartfelt thanks and gratitude are given for the many kindnesses and help provided by so many to Seth and his family through the past few years. His life touched many, and he was surrounded by caring friends from all parts of his life. Seth and his family drew strength from the love, and support of the wonderful community that helped with Rally for Raleigh, fundraisers, lunch buddies who took Seth out, friends who spent time driving him around, meals, work parties on the house and yard, friendship and myriad other gifts of time and support. Seth, you are forever in our hearts.
Please join us in celebrating Seth’s life, February 1st at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University, 725 SW 26th Street, Corvallis, OR, 97331. Doors open at 1:30p.m. With a memorial service from 2-3:p.m. A Celebration Party will follow from 2-6p.m. Seth would have wanted to include families so children’s activities will be provided. Food and drinks provided by Block 15 will be available after the service, and in true Seth fashion we hope everyone will come dressed colorfully and comfortably (board shorts optional!).
Please feel free to bring memories, letters, and pictures to share with his family.
If you would like to make donations in Seth’s name, the family suggests the OHSU Brain Institute:
https://www.ohsu.edu/brain-institute/make-gift-brain--and-cns-tumors-clinic , or a college fund for his boys at
Umpqua Bank, 415 NW 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR 97330. Make checks out to Stephanie Raleigh noting it is for the College Fund for Sawyer and Finn. If you are sending a check from out of town, please include the account number 9153.