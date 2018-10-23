Lois Maralene Gabel, 89, of Lacomb, died Saturday at her home. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, at the Lacomb Community Bible Church. Burial will follow at the Lacomb Cemetery.
Rick Allen Gridley, 70, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 9, at Sweet Home VFW. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Go Fund Me that is being set up. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Ervin “Erv” Reynolds, 86, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, at King's Chapel Lebanon, 65 West Grant Street. Lebanon. A private burial will be conducted at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home prior to the memorial. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Frances Katherine Stock, 95, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 26, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, at Sweet Home Mennonite Church, 1266 44th Ave., Sweet Home. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).