Vivian Ann Perry, 81 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, October 14 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Jefferson with a funeral service to follow directly after the viewing. A graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson Pioneer Cemetery. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jay Chris Smith, 66, of Lebanon passed away on October 1, 2019 in Corvallis. A celebration of life with Military Honors will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Riverside Community Hall. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.