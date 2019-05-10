Terry Lee Carper, 60, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Lewis Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Christine Ann Emma, 71, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Sweet Home VFW. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
L. Marlene Furman, 80, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday May 8, 2019. A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a crypt side service following at 2 p.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.