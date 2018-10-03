Nancy Cordray, 67, died September 27, 2018. There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. on October 6 at Millersburg Park. Full details are at http://www.anewtradition.com/obituaries/obituary/16431_Nancy_Sue_Cordray.
Kenneth Humphrey, age 87, died Tuesday October 02, 2018, after a brief illness. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at First Christian Church, 432 Ferry Street SW, Albany.
Daniel Oliver O'Neal died October 1, 2018. His celebration of life will be 4 p.m. on Monday, October 8 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Miriam "Mimi" Orzech’s memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 7, at the Corvallis Senior Center.