Charles “Chuck” Hallberg, 69, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 28. A celebration of life service will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, at 2595 23rd Ave. SE, Albany, OR 97321. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Dorothy Maxine Taylor, 96, formerly of Corvallis, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, in Longview, Washington. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis OR 97330. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.