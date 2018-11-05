Carol June Grice, 84, of Albany, passed away in her home on Thursday, November 1, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018, at the First Church of God, 1225 SW 15th Ave., Albany, Oregon 97321. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Donna Mae Wisecup of Albany, died November 4, 2018. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 8, at Twin Oaks Cemetery in Albany. Reception will follow at Albany Eagles Club. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Wayne Keith Woolsey, 77, died Sunday, November 4 at his Brownsville home. Family and friends are invited to his graveside service on Friday, November 9, at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, 2245 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com