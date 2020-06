Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Charles M. Roepke, 78, of Albany passed away Thursday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Fisher Funeral Home. A private graveside will be at Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com