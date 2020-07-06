Service notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob Ray Mosier, 79, passed away in Albany on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. An outdoor memorial service for Bob will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Community Bible Church, 2600 Stoltz Hill Rd., Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Helen Josephine Mattison, 91, passed away in Lebanon on Friday, June 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Southside Church of Christ, 196 Airport Rd., Lebanon. To leave your condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.

Sandra E. Winningham, 77, passed away on Friday, July 3 in Tigard. A viewing for Sandra will be held Thursday, July 9 at 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. A graveside service will follow at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. You may leave your condolences for her family at www.hustonjost.com.