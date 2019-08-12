Peter J. Neuman, 59, of Philomath died Friday, August 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Kings Circle Assembly of God Church, 2110 NW Circle Blvd, Corvallis. Interment will be at Mount Union Cemetery in Philomath. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Alvis King Clark, 85, of Brownsville died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Pioneer Christian Academy, 331 E. Blakely Avenue, Brownsville. Share online condolences at www.demossdurdan.com
Jeffrey S. Benes, of Corvallis died Friday, August 9, 2019. Family and friends are invited to Jeff's memorial service at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at Renew Church, 1677 SW 35th St., Corvallis. No flowers or donations are requested. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.