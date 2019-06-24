Merlin Leon Evans, 78, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Betty Jo Powers, 66, died in Albany on Sunday, June 23. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at Miller Cemetery in Silverton. You may leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Jerry Clinton Stone, of Albany, died June 8, 2019. His service will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28 in the Oregon City High School auditorium. Arrangements by Holman-Hankins-Bowker &Waud.