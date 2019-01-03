Grant Foster Converse, 42, of Corvallis, died January 1, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. A light lunch will be served. Donations can be made to US Bank in the name of the Nelson and Converse families.
David Diller, 62, of Albany, died December 25, 2018. A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, at Tangent Community Church, 32114 Tangent Drive, Tangent. Please bring memories to share.
Cleora Jane Finnell, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away December 21, 2018. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 5, at Sweet Home United Methodist Church. No graveside services. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Carolyn M. (Brewer) Walberg, 77, of Sweet Home, passed away December 22, 2018. A celebration of life will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 13, at Sweet Home Senior Center. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).