Janet L. Andrews, 82, of Albany, passed away at her home Saturday, October 13. A 1 p.m. memorial service will be Thursday, October 18, at Fisher Funeral Home.
Nolan Henderson, 16, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23, the Life Community Church, 4900 NW Hwy 99 in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jeffrey “Jeff” J. Mitchell died August 20, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on October 20, 2018, at 1911 NE Pax Place, Corvallis. It is a potluck. No dogs, please.
David William Olsen, 69, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. on Friday, October 19, at Sweet Home Mennonite Church. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Wesley Scott Wilson, 28, of Sweet Home, most recently of Mill City, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 20 at the Mennonite Church Activity Center 1266 44th Ave., Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).