Len C. Fetters, 84, of Scio, passed away at his home Sunday. A 4 p.m. memorial service will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall on Grand Prairie in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Teresa Triska Gabrielsen, 53, of Portland and formerly of Lebanon, died March 17, 2019. Recitation of the Rosary is at 10:30 a.m. on March 28, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., both at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Lebanon.
Jeff Mueller, 62, of Corvallis, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. in Corvallis. Please share condolences with the family at McHenryFuneralHome.com. A memorial service for Jeff Mueller will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis.
Irene Slaughter, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Viewing will be at noon on Friday, April 5, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Dorsel Franklin Spriggs, 92, of Lakewood, Washington, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. He will be interred with veteran military honors at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. For full obituary, go to www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Virginia Claire Stratton, 88, died on Thursday, March 14, following a year-long illness. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, in the First Presbyterian Church in Lakeview. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.