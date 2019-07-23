Lewis L. Crane, 70, died on Saturday, July 6 in Corvallis. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, at First Christian Church, 170 E Grant St., Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Sandra A. Daugherty died July 17, 2019. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at McHenry Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at Kings Valley Cemetery. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Rodney Steven Erickson, 48, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday in Philomath. Celebration of life will be at 1p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Sunnyside Park. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Johnie Russ Fagan, 96, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Viewing will be at noon on Tuesday, July 30 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will follow viewing at 1p.m. Final burial with military honors will be at Lewis Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.