Service notices

Steven G. Crocker , 70, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday December 22, 2019. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at River of Life Church, 1658 Long Street, Sweet Home. Light lunch will follow services. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. ( www.sweethomefuneral.com )

Tami Lee Mott, 60, of Cascadia, passed away December 19, 2019. Viewing will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Final burial will take place at Gilliland Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Sweet Home Funeral Chapel to help defray the costs. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)