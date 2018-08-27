James F. Ayers Sr, 84, died March 23, 2018. Marie Joyce (Thompson) Ayers, 83, died March 16, 2018. A memorial service to honor both of them will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Lacomb Grange.
Liz Dooley, 49, died Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis; followed by a reception at Philomath High School. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Robert I. Laing, a homeless veteran, died Aug. 22, 2018. Weddle Funeral Service is providing a service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6, at 1777 N. Third St. in Stayton. Burial will follow at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Please leave condolences at weddle-funeral.com.
Allen Zentz, 87, of Albany, died Monday at his home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Oakville Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.