Service notices

Charles Thomas “Tom” Anderson, 76, of Albany, passed away on January 7, 2020 Memorial Service will be held February 22, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 127 Broadalbin St NW, Albany Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Shelly M. (Bagger) Davis, 81, formerly of the Corvallis/Philomath area, passed away February 3, 2020 in Portland. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Belcrest Memorial Park, 1295 Browning Ave. South, Salem, Oregon.
Merle Eugene Woods, 82, of Corvallis passed away February 17, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Circle Church of Christ, 2020 Circle Blvd. in Corvallis. Family will be available for visitors at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Emmett Sylvester Johnson, Jr., 78, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Southside Church of Christ in Lebanon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Eva Lorraine Cole, 83 of Scio passed away February 12, 2020, a celebration of life will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Scio Christian Church with a private burial at Providence Cemetery in Scio. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service