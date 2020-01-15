Service notices

Martha E. Burkhart, 88, passed away January 10, 2020, in Corvallis. There is a memorial service planned for 1 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW 8th St., Corvallis, OR. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolences messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of life is planned for Chad Elliott Finn from 1 to 5 p.m. (with a program at 1:30 p.m.) on January 18 at the CH2M-Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis.

Earl Daniel Kenagy, 93, of Albany passed away on January 15, 2020. A public visitation will be held at Fisher Funeral Home on January 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Albany Mennonite Church. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

A memorial service will be held for Alberta Power at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the River Center in Lebanon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

John J. Schlegel, 95, of Albany, passed away on December 15, 2019. A memorial service will take place at the Mennonite Village Chapel on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)