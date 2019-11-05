Jeremy Dean Gruver, 32, of Corvallis, died October 30, 2019. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th Street, Philomath. Leave online condolences at Weddle-Funeral .com.
Curwood “Spike” E. Kommer, 86, died on Sunday, November 3, in Lebanon. A celebration of life potluck will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30 in the conference room at the Lebanon Veterans Home, 600 N 5th St. Lebanon. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Betty Jo Melvill, age 89, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at her Junction City home. Family and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 9, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1530 Rose Street, Junction City. Viewing one hour prior to service at church. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements. (www.demossdurdan.com)