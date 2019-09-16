Jessie Kater, 25, of Brownsville passed away on September 15, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Brownsville Christian Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Donald Robert Mellander passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Albany General Hospital in hospice care. There will be a public viewing held from 6 to8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A funeral mass and celebration of Don’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany. A graveside committal will take place at 2 p.m. at Willamette Memorial Park. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling all arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Carol Ann Polensky, 73, of Lebanon, died, Saturday, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
John Sprick Jr., 95, of Corvallis, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Corvallis. A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with funeral services to be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 both at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Interment will follow at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.