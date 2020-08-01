Service notices

Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Christopher Klesh, 46, of Sweet Home, lost his hard fought battle with multiple sclerosis and passed away on July 28, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 7 at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com