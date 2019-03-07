Alexander Fischler died February 28, 2019. A farewell gathering is planned for the end of March. For those who would like to make a contribution in Alex's memory, we suggest the Beit Am building fund or the OHSU Parkinson's Center. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Rev. David B. McCracken, 84, of Albany, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the United Presbyterian Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.