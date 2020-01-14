Service notices

A celebration of life for Chad Finn is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. (with a 1:30 p.m. program) Saturday, January 18, at the CH2M-Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Khanh Lien Hong, 59, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at home. Services will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Burial will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Gary Massoni, 77, of Corvallis, passed away on November 3, 2019. A celebration of Gary's life will be at 2 p.m on Saturday, January 18, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Messages for the family may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Rick McNern, 65, of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Coho Ecovillage, 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, Corvallis, OR 97333. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.