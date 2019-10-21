Theresa Duvall, age 86, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at her Corvallis home. Family and friends are invited to her service at 12 Noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis, followed by a burial at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com/.
David Ray Quinby, 86 of Albany, passed away on Friday, October 18. A memorial service will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Lieutenant Colonel Robert (Bob) W. Wilson, 94, of Monroe, Oregon died Tuesday, October 15, 2019. There will be a graveside memorial service with full military honors planned for late November at Oak Lawn Memorial Park. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolences for the family at mchenryfuneralhome.com.