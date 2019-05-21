Carol Ann Farnes, of Corvallis, died April 6, 2019. A celebration of life will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road, Philomath, OR 97370. All are welcome to attend.
Brenda Mae Schmisseur passed away peacefully in her Corvallis home on March 20, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate Street, Philomath.
Debra Lee Smith, 41, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)