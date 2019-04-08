Harlan Thomas Agan, 91, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Lebanon Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Thomas F. Fick, 98, of Lebanon, died, Wednesday, April 3 in Albany. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the River Center in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jeff Mueller, 62, of Corvallis, died Sun March 24. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Lois Ramer, 87, of Albany passed away on February 14. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Hope Church in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Frederick Wayne Weishaupt, 67, of Seattle passed away at the Seattle VA Medical Center Friday, March 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Sky House, 6620 S. 120th Street, Seattle, Washington. A potluck will follow the service.