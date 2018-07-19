Sara Elizabeth Johnson, 90, of Foster, passed away June 21, 2018. A memorial service and potluck reception will be 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 20, at Trails End Ranch, 45265 Sunnyside Road, Foster, Oregon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Dorothy L. “Dot” Reil, 91, of Waterloo, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, at Waterloo Chapel. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Delmar H. Seufert, 82, of Shedd, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Oakville Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James B. Wilhelm, 72, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, July 17, in Albany. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Visitation will be at the church from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
