Terry A. Bang died December 18, 2018. Family and friends are invited to his wake with visitation, on Wednesday, December 26 from 5-7 pm at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis; Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 27 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Crystal Lake Cemetery, Corvallis. Feel free to wear blue to honor “Terry Bang Blue.” Plans for a Memorial service in Minnesota are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Ramona Slocum, 87, of Corvallis died on Thursday, December 20, 2018. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 29 at McHenry Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge. Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home.