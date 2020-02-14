Service notices

Marvin Dale Cunningham, 77, of Albany, passed away Thursday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday March 14, 2020, at Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Helen Mangnell, 94, of Albany, passed away January 2, 2020. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday February 19, at Fisher Funeral Home, and will be followed by a reception. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Viewing for Rex Moors, 4, will be at 11 a.m. and a funeral service will begin at noon Saturday, February 22, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis, OR. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.