Patrick James Dadey, 81, of Lebanon, passed away on September 12 at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11 at St Edward Catholic Church followed by a luncheon in the church hall and burial at Sand Ridge Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Carolyn D. Barker, of Jefferson, died October 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Barker residence. Please see the full online obituary and service details at weddle-funeral.com.
Richard Cuyler “Dick” Lovett, 95, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Oregon Veterans Home. A graveside with military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Palestine Cemetery in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Angelo Seminary, 53, of Salem, died October 2, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at St. Paul’s in Silverton. A reception will follow.