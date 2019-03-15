Carolyn Ruth Richey Anderson died March 6, 2019. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 20 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. that afternoon at Hope Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Paul Dee Harding, 83, of Corvallis, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Corvallis. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd, Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at McHenryFuneralHome.com.