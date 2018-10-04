Tamara “Tammy” Lynn Cartwright, 55, of Lebanon, died Saturday, September 29, 2018. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018, at New Hope Church in Lebanon. Burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lottie Marteen Cook died September 29, 2018. A private graveside service was held at Willamette Memorial Park. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 12 at South Albany Community Church in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Nancy Cordray, 67, died September 27, 2018. There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. on October 6 at Millersburg Park. Full details are at http://www.anewtradition.com/obituaries/obituary/16431_Nancy_Sue_Cordray.
Miriam "Mimi" Orzech’s memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 7 at the Corvallis Senior Center.
Amanda McKenzie Salmon, 23, of Lebanon, died Monday, following a motor vehicle accident. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 11, at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany. A celebration of her life will follow at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 11, at South Albany Community Church, 2418 SE Geary St., Albany, OR 97322. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.hustonjost.com)