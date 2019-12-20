Service notices

Donald Ray Gallogly , 89, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday in Albany. Memorial service with military honors will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, at the Sweet Home Elks Lodge. Private interment took place at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. ( www.sweethomefuneral.com )

Candace Wilson, 71, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.