Daniel Thomas Carr, 79, of Albany, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. A viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany, with a recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Duane David Scheafer, 83, of Yuma, Arizona, and formerly of Albany, died on March 29, 2019, in Yuma. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 101 W. 26th Street, Yuma.