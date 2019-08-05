Myrna Arlene Roth, 78, of Albany, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. A viewing will be held at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Mennonite Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 16 with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. at Fairview Mennonite Church. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Norman Eiler Kaldahl, 85, of Sweet Home died July 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10th at Fir Lawn Lutheran Church in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)