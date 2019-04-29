Wendell Ray Branton, 74, of Lebanon, passed away April 16, 2019 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. A celebration of life will held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Branton’s Arena in Jefferson, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Virginia Claire Stratton, 88, died on Thursday, March 14, following a year-long illness. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, in the First Presbyterian Church in Lakeview. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Robert Henry Williamson, of Lebanon, died January 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the American Legion Post 51, 480 Main ST, Lebanon.