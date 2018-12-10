Floydella Alexander, 98, of Monroe, died Friday, December 7. Viewing will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 14 at McHenry Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Alpine cemetery. Please leave condolences to the family at www. Mchenryfuneralhome .com.
Clifford Boren, 70, of Albany passed away Sunday at his home. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 15 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Carson Ceboll, 18, from Lebanon/Lacomb passed away Tuesday, December 4. A celebration of life and potluck will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12 at the Lebanon Senior Center (80 Tangent Street). Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jonathan E. Strong, 73, of Albany, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018 at his home. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Scottish Rite Center in Salem. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.