Robert Eugene Miller, 76, of Brownsville, died, Tuesday, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Brownsville Community Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dana Laree (Sturgeon) Wood died February 28, 2019. All are welcome to attend the graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon, Oregon (37295 Cemetery Rd.). After the service a “celebration of life” get-together is planned at The Morning Star Grange (38794 Morningstar Rd NE Albany, OR). Those planning to attend are invited to bring flowers, food for the potluck meal, or anything they desire to honor Dana’s life.
Doris Isobel Voight, 91, of Lebanon, formerly of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Willamette Manor in Lebanon. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Community Bible Church in Lebanon with burial following at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.