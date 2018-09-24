Opal Arbuckle, 88, of Philomath, died Sunday September 23, 2018. A viewing will be held at McHenry Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 27. A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 28 at College United Methodist in Philomath. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Keith Gerald Baxter, 94, of Albany, passed away at his home. There will be a 2 p.m. memorial service on October 5 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Catherine Ann Dunton died September 23, 2018. A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, September 26 at 2 p.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery.
Lonnie Lee Dysinger, 74, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday at the Lebanon Veteran’s Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday September 27 at Sweet Home Evangelical Church. Final burial and military honors will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Frank Jackson of Bend formerly of Corvallis, died September 20. Viewing is from 10 a.m. to noon at Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens. Funeral service Friday, September 28, noon. Reception following. www.deschuttesmemorialchapel.com.
Lois Julene Johnson, 81, of North Albany, died Saturday, September 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 28th St. SE Albany. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. at the church. The Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, 6801 Sunset Hwy, Portland. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Wanna Lou Kennedy, 93, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Viewing will from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 28 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 29 at the funeral home with burial following at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.