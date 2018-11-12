Loren Douglas Holt, 76, of Lebanon, passed away at home on Saturday, November 10, 2018. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on December 1 in the gymnasium at the Lebanon First Assembly of God. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jean M. Schmitt, 89, of Corvallis, died Thursday, November 8, 2018. A mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street in Corvallis. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Margie V. Sills, of Harrisburg, died Sunday, in Junction City. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Lebanon Foursquare Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ronald H. Taft, age 79, died Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at his Corvallis home. Family and friends are invited to his service at 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.