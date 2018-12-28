Donald D. Ake, 76, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, at the Sweet Home Mennonite Church located at 1266 44th St. in Sweet Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Betty Mae Kester, 92, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, in Salem. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 21, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to Hospice Care of the Northwest sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
Eldon D. Olsen, 78, of Corvallis, died December 27, 2018. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 4, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Locke Cemetery. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Gary D. Weatherly, 75, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, at Calvary Chapel located at 633 Park St., in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.