Kathleen “Kay” Duff, 76, of Albany died Tuesday at her home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 7 at Albany St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mervin Leroy Hanscam, 95, of Sweet Home died Thursday. A memorial service with military honors will be at 11a.m. Saturday, September 28 at Fir Lawn Lutheran Church in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Tyler Hoflich, 30, of Jefferson died Wednesday at OHSU. A celebration of Tyler’s life will be at 11a.m. Friday, September 27 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Conference Rooms. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
